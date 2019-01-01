Yestar International Holdings manufactures and distributes medical consumables and equipment in the People's Republic of China. Yestar's major products include medical imaging products; in vitro diagnostic products; colour photographic papers; industrial nondestructive testing X-ray film; and printed wiring board film. The company operates through two segments. The imaging printing products segment manufactures and sells colour photographic paper, industrial nondestructive testing X-ray film, and imaging equipment. The medical products and equipment segment produces and distributes medical dry films, medical wet films and dental films, medical equipment, and reagents.