QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yestar International Holdings manufactures and distributes medical consumables and equipment in the People's Republic of China. Yestar's major products include medical imaging products; in vitro diagnostic products; colour photographic papers; industrial nondestructive testing X-ray film; and printed wiring board film. The company operates through two segments. The imaging printing products segment manufactures and sells colour photographic paper, industrial nondestructive testing X-ray film, and imaging equipment. The medical products and equipment segment produces and distributes medical dry films, medical wet films and dental films, medical equipment, and reagents.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yestar Healthcare Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yestar Healthcare Hldgs (YSHCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yestar Healthcare Hldgs (OTCPK: YSHCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yestar Healthcare Hldgs's (YSHCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yestar Healthcare Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Yestar Healthcare Hldgs (YSHCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yestar Healthcare Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Yestar Healthcare Hldgs (YSHCF)?

A

The stock price for Yestar Healthcare Hldgs (OTCPK: YSHCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yestar Healthcare Hldgs (YSHCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yestar Healthcare Hldgs.

Q

When is Yestar Healthcare Hldgs (OTCPK:YSHCF) reporting earnings?

A

Yestar Healthcare Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yestar Healthcare Hldgs (YSHCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yestar Healthcare Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Yestar Healthcare Hldgs (YSHCF) operate in?

A

Yestar Healthcare Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.