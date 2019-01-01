Yonex Co Ltd is a Japan based company engaged in manufacture and sale of sporting goods and golf course management. It produces Badminton Equipment, Tennis, Soft Tennis Equipment, and Golf Equipment. The Badminton Equipment includes Racquets, shuttlecocks, strings, apparel, shoes, bags, etc.; The Tennis, Soft Tennis Equipment includes Racquets, strings, apparel, shoes, bags, balls, etc. and Golf Equipment includes Woods, irons, putters, shafts, apparel, shoes, bags, accessories, etc. It has four geographical segments Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia.