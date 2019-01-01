QQQ
Yonex Co Ltd is a Japan based company engaged in manufacture and sale of sporting goods and golf course management. It produces Badminton Equipment, Tennis, Soft Tennis Equipment, and Golf Equipment. The Badminton Equipment includes Racquets, shuttlecocks, strings, apparel, shoes, bags, etc.; The Tennis, Soft Tennis Equipment includes Racquets, strings, apparel, shoes, bags, balls, etc. and Golf Equipment includes Woods, irons, putters, shafts, apparel, shoes, bags, accessories, etc. It has four geographical segments Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia.

Yonex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yonex (YONXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yonex (OTCPK: YONXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yonex's (YONXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yonex.

Q

What is the target price for Yonex (YONXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yonex

Q

Current Stock Price for Yonex (YONXF)?

A

The stock price for Yonex (OTCPK: YONXF) is $7.29 last updated Fri Oct 01 2021 14:23:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yonex (YONXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yonex.

Q

When is Yonex (OTCPK:YONXF) reporting earnings?

A

Yonex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yonex (YONXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yonex.

Q

What sector and industry does Yonex (YONXF) operate in?

A

Yonex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.