QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yojee Ltd is focused on developing a sharing-economy based logistics technology through the creation of the Yojee delivery network and secure blockchain technology platform, initially targeting the Asia-Pacific region. The Platform will be an international collaborative economy technology platform aiming to provide seamless and efficient, on-demand movement of goods and services where and when they are needed.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yojee Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yojee (YOJEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yojee (OTCPK: YOJEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yojee's (YOJEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yojee.

Q

What is the target price for Yojee (YOJEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yojee

Q

Current Stock Price for Yojee (YOJEF)?

A

The stock price for Yojee (OTCPK: YOJEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yojee (YOJEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yojee.

Q

When is Yojee (OTCPK:YOJEF) reporting earnings?

A

Yojee does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yojee (YOJEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yojee.

Q

What sector and industry does Yojee (YOJEF) operate in?

A

Yojee is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.