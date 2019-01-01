QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Yingde Gases Group Co Ltd is engaged in the production, supply and distribution of industrial gas products for on-site and merchant customers in the PRC. It offers Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon and some specialty gases. The customers are mainly from iron and steel, chemical, non-ferrous metals, electronics, and energy industries. It also provides on-site services including design, construction, operation and maintenance of production facilities at its customers' premises. The company generates revenue from sale of industrial gas products and provision of service.

Yingde Gases Group Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yingde Gases Group Co (YNGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yingde Gases Group Co (OTCEM: YNGDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Yingde Gases Group Co's (YNGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yingde Gases Group Co.

Q

What is the target price for Yingde Gases Group Co (YNGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yingde Gases Group Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Yingde Gases Group Co (YNGDF)?

A

The stock price for Yingde Gases Group Co (OTCEM: YNGDF) is $0.39 last updated Fri Nov 11 2016 16:54:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yingde Gases Group Co (YNGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yingde Gases Group Co.

Q

When is Yingde Gases Group Co (OTCEM:YNGDF) reporting earnings?

A

Yingde Gases Group Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yingde Gases Group Co (YNGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yingde Gases Group Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Yingde Gases Group Co (YNGDF) operate in?

A

Yingde Gases Group Co is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.