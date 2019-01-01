Yingde Gases Group Co Ltd is engaged in the production, supply and distribution of industrial gas products for on-site and merchant customers in the PRC. It offers Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon and some specialty gases. The customers are mainly from iron and steel, chemical, non-ferrous metals, electronics, and energy industries. It also provides on-site services including design, construction, operation and maintenance of production facilities at its customers' premises. The company generates revenue from sale of industrial gas products and provision of service.