ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Yumanity Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:YMTX)
Why is it moving?
Yumanity Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company announced definitive agreements for two strategic transactions.
1.978
0.558[39.30%]
Last update: 2:42PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.75 - 2.19
52 Week High/Low0.95 - 16.89
Open / Close2.1 / -
Float / Outstanding7.2M / 10.8M
Vol / Avg.55.5M / 451K
Mkt Cap21.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.3
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.24
Total Float7.2M

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX), News

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX)