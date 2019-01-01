Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics
The latest price target for Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $39.00 expecting YMTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1871.69% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Yumanity Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Yumanity Therapeutics was filed on June 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 4, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $39.00. The current price Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) is trading at is $1.98, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
