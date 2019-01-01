ñol

Yamato Kogyo
(OTCPK:YMTKF)
27.71
00
Last update: 2:20PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low27.71 - 27.71
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 64.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E8.37
50d Avg. Price27.71
Div / Yield1.57/5.67%
Payout Ratio23.19
EPS201.09
Total Float-

Yamato Kogyo (OTC:YMTKF), Key Statistics

Yamato Kogyo (OTC: YMTKF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.5B
Trailing P/E
8.37
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.44
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.76
Price / Book (mrq)
0.71
Price / EBITDA
5.03
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.21
Earnings Yield
11.95%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
-0.29
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
39.12
Tangible Book value per share
38.93
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
38.3B
Total Assets
390.7B
Total Liabilities
38.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
3.42
Gross Margin
20.89%
Net Margin
32.44%
EBIT Margin
46.28%
EBITDA Margin
49.81%
Operating Margin
11.94%