Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Real Estate Development, Real Estate Services, Automotive and Heavy Equipment, Food and beverages, Financial Services, Investments, and Others. The Real Estate Development segment is in the business of property development and the sale of land development rights and development properties. It generates maximum revenue from the Real Estate Development segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Myanmar.

Yoma Strategic Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yoma Strategic Hldgs (YMAIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yoma Strategic Hldgs (OTCPK: YMAIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Yoma Strategic Hldgs's (YMAIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yoma Strategic Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Yoma Strategic Hldgs (YMAIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yoma Strategic Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Yoma Strategic Hldgs (YMAIF)?

A

The stock price for Yoma Strategic Hldgs (OTCPK: YMAIF) is $0.09 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yoma Strategic Hldgs (YMAIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yoma Strategic Hldgs.

Q

When is Yoma Strategic Hldgs (OTCPK:YMAIF) reporting earnings?

A

Yoma Strategic Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yoma Strategic Hldgs (YMAIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yoma Strategic Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Yoma Strategic Hldgs (YMAIF) operate in?

A

Yoma Strategic Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.