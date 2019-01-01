QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yanlord Land Group Ltd develops properties for sale or rental. The company operates exclusively in China, with its core markets including Shanghai, Tianjin, Suzhou, Shenzhen, and Nanjing. The company develops residential and commercial properties that include apartments, office buildings, malls, hotels, and car parks. The company acquires properties in advance for its landbank, which gives it a pipeline to meet its property development needs for the next three to five years. Yanlord generates most of its revenue by selling the properties that it has developed.

Yanlord Land Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yanlord Land Group (YLDGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yanlord Land Group (OTCPK: YLDGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yanlord Land Group's (YLDGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yanlord Land Group.

Q

What is the target price for Yanlord Land Group (YLDGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yanlord Land Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Yanlord Land Group (YLDGF)?

A

The stock price for Yanlord Land Group (OTCPK: YLDGF) is $0.83 last updated Wed Jan 13 2021 15:23:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yanlord Land Group (YLDGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yanlord Land Group.

Q

When is Yanlord Land Group (OTCPK:YLDGF) reporting earnings?

A

Yanlord Land Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yanlord Land Group (YLDGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yanlord Land Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Yanlord Land Group (YLDGF) operate in?

A

Yanlord Land Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.