Yijia Group (OTC:YJGJ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
$45K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Yijia Group using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Yijia Group Questions & Answers
When is Yijia Group (OTCPK:YJGJ) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Yijia Group
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Yijia Group (OTCPK:YJGJ)?
There are no earnings for Yijia Group
What were Yijia Group’s (OTCPK:YJGJ) revenues?
There are no earnings for Yijia Group
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.