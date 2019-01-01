ñol

Yijia Group
(OTCPK:YJGJ)
1.01
00
Last update: 11:33AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.51 - 1.73
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding805K / 5.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.5K
Mkt Cap5.9M
P/E50.5
50d Avg. Price0.76
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Yijia Group (OTC:YJGJ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Yijia Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$45K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Yijia Group using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Yijia Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Yijia Group (OTCPK:YJGJ) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Yijia Group

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Yijia Group (OTCPK:YJGJ)?
A

There are no earnings for Yijia Group

Q
What were Yijia Group’s (OTCPK:YJGJ) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Yijia Group

