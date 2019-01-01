ñol

Yip's Chemical Holdings
(OTCPK:YIPCF)
0.4902
00
Last update: 9:35AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.49 - 0.72
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 568.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 3K
Mkt Cap278.7M
P/E5.28
50d Avg. Price0.49
Div / Yield0.04/7.84%
Payout Ratio38.46
EPS-
Total Float-

Yip's Chemical Holdings (OTC:YIPCF), Dividends

Yip's Chemical Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Yip's Chemical Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Yip's Chemical Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Yip's Chemical Holdings (YIPCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yip's Chemical Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Yip's Chemical Holdings (YIPCF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yip's Chemical Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Yip's Chemical Holdings (YIPCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yip's Chemical Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Yip's Chemical Holdings (OTCPK:YIPCF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yip's Chemical Holdings.

