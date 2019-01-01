QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.6K
Div / Yield
0.04/7.09%
52 Wk
0.4 - 0.72
Mkt Cap
288.9M
Payout Ratio
22.61
Open
-
P/E
4.08
Shares
568.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yip's Chemical Holdings Ltd produces petrochemical products consisting of solvents, coatings, inks, and lubricants. Its segments consist of solvents, coatings, inks, lubricants, and properties. The solvent segment is engaged in manufacturing and trading in raw solvents and related products. Coatings, Inks, and Lubricants segments are into the manufacturing and trading of coatings, inks, and lubricants related products. The solvent segment contributes to the majority of the segment. Its products include ethyl acetate, normal butyl acetate, mixed butyl acetate, ethanol, butyl acrylate, resins, engine oils, system coolants, greases, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yip's Chemical Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yip's Chemical Holdings (YIPCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yip's Chemical Holdings (OTCPK: YIPCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yip's Chemical Holdings's (YIPCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yip's Chemical Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Yip's Chemical Holdings (YIPCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yip's Chemical Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Yip's Chemical Holdings (YIPCF)?

A

The stock price for Yip's Chemical Holdings (OTCPK: YIPCF) is $0.5082 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:07:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yip's Chemical Holdings (YIPCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yip's Chemical Holdings.

Q

When is Yip's Chemical Holdings (OTCPK:YIPCF) reporting earnings?

A

Yip's Chemical Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yip's Chemical Holdings (YIPCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yip's Chemical Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Yip's Chemical Holdings (YIPCF) operate in?

A

Yip's Chemical Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.