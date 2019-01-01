Yip's Chemical Holdings Ltd produces petrochemical products consisting of solvents, coatings, inks, and lubricants. Its segments consist of solvents, coatings, inks, lubricants, and properties. The solvent segment is engaged in manufacturing and trading in raw solvents and related products. Coatings, Inks, and Lubricants segments are into the manufacturing and trading of coatings, inks, and lubricants related products. The solvent segment contributes to the majority of the segment. Its products include ethyl acetate, normal butyl acetate, mixed butyl acetate, ethanol, butyl acrylate, resins, engine oils, system coolants, greases, and others.