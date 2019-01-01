QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.65 - 4.65
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.7
Shares
982.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yidu Tech Inc offers healthcare solutions built on big data and artificial intelligence technologies. It serves and partners with key healthcare industry participants, including hospitals, pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies, research institutions, insurance companies, doctors, and patients, as well as regulators and policy makers. It operates in three business segments: Big Data Platform and Solutions, Life Sciences Solutions, and Health Management Platform and Solutions. The Big Data Platform and Solutions segment derives maximum revenue for the company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yidu Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yidu Tech (YIDUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yidu Tech (OTCPK: YIDUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yidu Tech's (YIDUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yidu Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Yidu Tech (YIDUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yidu Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Yidu Tech (YIDUF)?

A

The stock price for Yidu Tech (OTCPK: YIDUF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yidu Tech (YIDUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yidu Tech.

Q

When is Yidu Tech (OTCPK:YIDUF) reporting earnings?

A

Yidu Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yidu Tech (YIDUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yidu Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Yidu Tech (YIDUF) operate in?

A

Yidu Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.