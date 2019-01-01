YanGuFang Intl Gr Stock (NASDAQ:YGF) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Earnings Date
When is YanGuFang Intl Gr (NASDAQ:YGF) reporting earnings?
YanGuFang Intl Gr (YGF) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 30, 2023 for H1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for YanGuFang Intl Gr (NASDAQ:YGF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were YanGuFang Intl Gr’s (NASDAQ:YGF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $23.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
