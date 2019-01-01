YanGuFang Intl Gr Stock (NASDAQ:YGF) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Earnings Date Jun 30 EPS $0.080 Quarterly Revenue $23.7M Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31) $41M

Earnings History

Q When is YanGuFang Intl Gr (NASDAQ:YGF) reporting earnings? A YanGuFang Intl Gr ( YGF ) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2023 . The last reported earnings were for reported on June 30, 2023 for H1 . Q What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for YanGuFang Intl Gr (NASDAQ:YGF)? A The Actual EPS was $0.08 , which beat the estimate of $0.00 . Q What were YanGuFang Intl Gr’s (NASDAQ:YGF) revenues? A The Actual Revenue was $23.7M , which beat the estimate of $0K .

