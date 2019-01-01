YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd
(NASDAQ:YGF)
$3.35
0.14[4.36%]
At close: Sep 15
$3.35
0[0.00%]
After Hours: 4:42PM EDT
Open3.230Close3.350
Vol / Avg.87.736K / 26.614KMkt Cap107.200M
Day Range3.160 - 3.35052 Wk Range2.660 - 4.560

YanGuFang Intl Gr Stock (NASDAQ:YGF) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

YanGuFang Intl Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jun 30

EPS

$0.080

Quarterly Revenue

$23.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$41M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of YanGuFang Intl Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is YanGuFang Intl Gr (NASDAQ:YGF) reporting earnings?

A

YanGuFang Intl Gr (YGF) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 30, 2023 for H1.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for YanGuFang Intl Gr (NASDAQ:YGF)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were YanGuFang Intl Gr’s (NASDAQ:YGF) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $23.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

