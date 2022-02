Yamaguchi Financial Group Inc is a Japan-based holding company that is principally engaged in providing financial products and services, such as deposits, loans, leasing, foreign exchange transactions, securities business, credit card business, and others. The company operates through a number of subsidiaries, such as Yamaguchi Bank, Momiji Bank, Kitakyushu Bank, and YM Securities. The company's business operations are concentrated within a branch network in Japan, and the firm generates the majority of its income from the domestic market. The company also has a business presence in overseas markets, such as mainland China and Hong Kong.