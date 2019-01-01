QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Yew Bio-Pharm Group Inc is a grower and seller of yew trees and manufacturer of products made from yew trees in China. The company also sells raw material, including the branches and leaves of yew trees, used in the manufacturing of traditional Chinese medicines, which are used as a secondary treatment for certain cancers, meaning they must be administered in combination with other pharmaceutical drugs. The company operating business segments are China and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from China.

Yew Bio-Pharm Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yew Bio-Pharm Group (YEWB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCQB: YEWB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yew Bio-Pharm Group's (YEWB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yew Bio-Pharm Group.

Q

What is the target price for Yew Bio-Pharm Group (YEWB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yew Bio-Pharm Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Yew Bio-Pharm Group (YEWB)?

A

The stock price for Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCQB: YEWB) is $0.088585 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:47:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yew Bio-Pharm Group (YEWB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yew Bio-Pharm Group.

Q

When is Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCQB:YEWB) reporting earnings?

A

Yew Bio-Pharm Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yew Bio-Pharm Group (YEWB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yew Bio-Pharm Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Yew Bio-Pharm Group (YEWB) operate in?

A

Yew Bio-Pharm Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.