Yew Bio-Pharm Group Inc is a grower and seller of yew trees and manufacturer of products made from yew trees in China. The company also sells raw material, including the branches and leaves of yew trees, used in the manufacturing of traditional Chinese medicines, which are used as a secondary treatment for certain cancers, meaning they must be administered in combination with other pharmaceutical drugs. The company operating business segments are China and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from China.