QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Yodogawa Steel Works
(OTCPK:YDWAF)
16.13
00
Last update: 12:25PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.13 - 22.51
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 28.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap464.3M
P/E6.53
50d Avg. Price16.13
Div / Yield1.1/6.81%
Payout Ratio21.76
EPS123.45
Total Float-

Yodogawa Steel Works (OTC:YDWAF), Key Statistics

Yodogawa Steel Works (OTC: YDWAF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
261.2M
Trailing P/E
6.53
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.75
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.32
Price / Book (mrq)
0.36
Price / EBITDA
3.82
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.14
Earnings Yield
15.32%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
44.76
Tangible Book value per share
44.25
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
49.2B
Total Assets
237.2B
Total Liabilities
49.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.09
Gross Margin
18.74%
Net Margin
6.87%
EBIT Margin
11.6%
EBITDA Margin
11.6%
Operating Margin
8.87%