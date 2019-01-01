QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
0.08/1.87%
52 Wk
3.26 - 7.21
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
103.96
Open
-
P/E
52.62
EPS
0.24
Shares
302.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
YDUQS Participacoes SA is a Brazilian education company that focuses on postsecondary education. The company operates universities, colleges, and distance learning campuses across the country, with over 90 locations across 22 Brazilian states. It offers undergraduate, graduate, and professional designation programs to its students. Estacio Participacoes attracts middle- and lower-income workers across the country to its educational programs and enrolls over 500,000 students annually. Approximately 75% of enrollees study at the company's on-campus locations, which drive the majority of revenue for the company. Geographically, Estacio Participacoes operates the majority of its campuses around Rio de Janeiro.

YDUQS Participacoes Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy YDUQS Participacoes (YDUQY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of YDUQS Participacoes (OTCPK: YDUQY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are YDUQS Participacoes's (YDUQY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for YDUQS Participacoes.

Q

What is the target price for YDUQS Participacoes (YDUQY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for YDUQS Participacoes

Q

Current Stock Price for YDUQS Participacoes (YDUQY)?

A

The stock price for YDUQS Participacoes (OTCPK: YDUQY) is $4.47 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:33:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does YDUQS Participacoes (YDUQY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for YDUQS Participacoes.

Q

When is YDUQS Participacoes (OTCPK:YDUQY) reporting earnings?

A

YDUQS Participacoes does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is YDUQS Participacoes (YDUQY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for YDUQS Participacoes.

Q

What sector and industry does YDUQS Participacoes (YDUQY) operate in?

A

YDUQS Participacoes is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.