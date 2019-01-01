YDUQS Participacoes SA is a Brazilian education company that focuses on postsecondary education. The company operates universities, colleges, and distance learning campuses across the country, with over 90 locations across 22 Brazilian states. It offers undergraduate, graduate, and professional designation programs to its students. Estacio Participacoes attracts middle- and lower-income workers across the country to its educational programs and enrolls over 500,000 students annually. Approximately 75% of enrollees study at the company's on-campus locations, which drive the majority of revenue for the company. Geographically, Estacio Participacoes operates the majority of its campuses around Rio de Janeiro.