Yanchang Petroleum International Ltd is engaged in supply and procurement operation of oil-related products. The operating segments of the company are Exploration, exploitation, and operation which comprises the oil and gas exploration, exploitation, sale and operation; and Supply and procurement business segment involves storage, transportation, trading and distribution of oil-related products. It generates maximum revenue from Supply and procurement segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from PRC and also has an operation in Canada and Others.