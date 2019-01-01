ñol

Yong Bai Chao New Retail
(OTCPK:YBCN)
0.039
0.008[25.81%]
Last update: 10:57AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.03 - 0.04
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.07
Open / Close0.03 / -
Float / Outstanding55.6M / 135.6M
Vol / Avg.4.4K / 47.1K
Mkt Cap5.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.04
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Yong Bai Chao New Retail (OTC:YBCN), Dividends

Yong Bai Chao New Retail issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Yong Bai Chao New Retail generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Yong Bai Chao New Retail Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Yong Bai Chao New Retail (YBCN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yong Bai Chao New Retail.

Q
What date did I need to own Yong Bai Chao New Retail (YBCN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yong Bai Chao New Retail.

Q
How much per share is the next Yong Bai Chao New Retail (YBCN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yong Bai Chao New Retail.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Yong Bai Chao New Retail (OTCPK:YBCN)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yong Bai Chao New Retail.

