Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/48.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
4.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
135.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Yong Bai Chao New Retail Corp, formerly Environmental Control Corp is a shell company.

Yong Bai Chao New Retail Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yong Bai Chao New Retail (YBCN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yong Bai Chao New Retail (OTCPK: YBCN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yong Bai Chao New Retail's (YBCN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yong Bai Chao New Retail.

Q

What is the target price for Yong Bai Chao New Retail (YBCN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yong Bai Chao New Retail

Q

Current Stock Price for Yong Bai Chao New Retail (YBCN)?

A

The stock price for Yong Bai Chao New Retail (OTCPK: YBCN) is $0.031 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yong Bai Chao New Retail (YBCN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yong Bai Chao New Retail.

Q

When is Yong Bai Chao New Retail (OTCPK:YBCN) reporting earnings?

A

Yong Bai Chao New Retail does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yong Bai Chao New Retail (YBCN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yong Bai Chao New Retail.

Q

What sector and industry does Yong Bai Chao New Retail (YBCN) operate in?

A

Yong Bai Chao New Retail is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.