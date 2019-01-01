Yamato Holdings (OTC:YATRY), Dividends

Yamato Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Yamato Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Yamato Holdings.
There are no upcoming dividends for Yamato Holdings (YATRY). The last dividend payout was on December 21, 2012 and was $0.11
There are no upcoming dividends for Yamato Holdings (YATRY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on December 21, 2012
The most current yield for Yamato Holdings (YATRY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 21, 2012
Browse dividends on all stocks.