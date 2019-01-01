ñol

Yamato Holdings
(OTCPK:YATRY)
17.1325
00
Last update: 3:24PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low17.1 - 27.51
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 364.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.5K
Mkt Cap6.3B
P/E17.32
50d Avg. Price18.48
Div / Yield0.47/2.77%
Payout Ratio40.93
EPS89.34
Total Float-

Yamato Holdings (OTC:YATRY), Dividends

Yamato Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Yamato Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Yamato Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Yamato Holdings (YATRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yamato Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Yamato Holdings (YATRY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yamato Holdings (YATRY). The last dividend payout was on December 21, 2012 and was $0.11

Q
How much per share is the next Yamato Holdings (YATRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yamato Holdings (YATRY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on December 21, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Yamato Holdings (OTCPK:YATRY)?
A

The most current yield for Yamato Holdings (YATRY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 21, 2012

