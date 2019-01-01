Yamaha Motor Co Ltd is an automobile and electronics manufacturing company. The company is organised into five segments based on product type: motorcycles, marine products, power products, industrial machinery and robots, and other products. The motorcycles segment, contributing the majority of consolidated revenue, manufactures on- and off-road motorcycles, along with related motorcycle parts. Marine Products, the next-largest contributor to revenue, manufactures outboard motors, personal watercraft, and boats. Yamaha derives the majority of sales from Asia, with North America and Europe the next most significant markets.