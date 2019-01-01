QQQ
Range
10.95 - 10.95
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/5.5K
Div / Yield
0.45/4.17%
52 Wk
10.79 - 15
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
24.84
Open
10.95
P/E
5.85
EPS
62.88
Shares
691.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd is an automobile and electronics manufacturing company. The company is organised into five segments based on product type: motorcycles, marine products, power products, industrial machinery and robots, and other products. The motorcycles segment, contributing the majority of consolidated revenue, manufactures on- and off-road motorcycles, along with related motorcycle parts. Marine Products, the next-largest contributor to revenue, manufactures outboard motors, personal watercraft, and boats. Yamaha derives the majority of sales from Asia, with North America and Europe the next most significant markets.

Yamaha Motor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yamaha Motor (YAMHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCPK: YAMHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yamaha Motor's (YAMHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yamaha Motor.

Q

What is the target price for Yamaha Motor (YAMHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yamaha Motor

Q

Current Stock Price for Yamaha Motor (YAMHY)?

A

The stock price for Yamaha Motor (OTCPK: YAMHY) is $10.948 last updated Today at 3:01:20 PM.

Q

Does Yamaha Motor (YAMHY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yamaha Motor.

Q

When is Yamaha Motor (OTCPK:YAMHY) reporting earnings?

A

Yamaha Motor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yamaha Motor (YAMHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yamaha Motor.

Q

What sector and industry does Yamaha Motor (YAMHY) operate in?

A

Yamaha Motor is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.