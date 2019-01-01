Yamaha (OTC:YAMCY), Key Statistics

ñol

Yamaha
(OTCPK:YAMCY)
42.40
0.52[1.24%]
Last update: 10:25AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low42.4 - 42.4
52 Week High/Low37.21 - 69.46
Open / Close42.4 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 171.5M
Vol / Avg.3K / 13.8K
Mkt Cap7.3B
P/E24.38
50d Avg. Price41.01
Div / Yield0.59/1.41%
Payout Ratio29.32
EPS49.82
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
6.1B
Trailing P/E
24.38
Forward P/E
21.93
PE Ratio (TTM)
24.38
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.36
Price / Book (mrq)
2.36
Price / EBITDA
13.25
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
11
Earnings Yield
4.1%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
0.66
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
17.72
Tangible Book value per share
17.59
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
165.7B
Total Assets
562.4B
Total Liabilities
165.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.19
Gross Margin
38.09%
Net Margin
8.25%
EBIT Margin
12.03%
EBITDA Margin
16.19%
Operating Margin
11.41%