Yalla Group
(NYSE:YALA)
3.71
0.12[3.34%]
Last update: 12:16PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.7 - 3.9
52 Week High/Low3.1 - 21
Open / Close3.72 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 148.3M
Vol / Avg.738.9K / 539.9K
Mkt Cap550.1M
P/E7.98
50d Avg. Price4.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.13
Total Float-

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA), Key Statistics

Yalla Group (NYSE: YALA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
160.6M
Trailing P/E
7.98
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.4
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.31
Price / Book (mrq)
1.47
Price / EBITDA
7.78
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
1.94
Earnings Yield
12.53%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
2.44
Tangible Book value per share
2.44
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
44.2M
Total Assets
406.2M
Total Liabilities
44.2M
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.12
Gross Margin
64.58%
Net Margin
28.22%
EBIT Margin
29.12%
EBITDA Margin
29.12%
Operating Margin
29.12%