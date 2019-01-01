Alleghany (NYSE:Y), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Alleghany
Alleghany Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Alleghany (NYSE: Y) was reported by JMP Securities on April 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting Y to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Alleghany (NYSE: Y) was provided by JMP Securities, and Alleghany downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Alleghany, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Alleghany was filed on April 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Alleghany (Y) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Alleghany (Y) is trading at is $833.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
