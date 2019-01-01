ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Mitsui Mining
(OTCPK:XZJCF)
26.22
00
At close: May 20
29.4982
3.2782[12.50%]
After Hours: 7:35AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low26.22 - 28.54
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 57.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E2.82
50d Avg. Price26.22
Div / Yield2.15/8.19%
Payout Ratio7.18
EPS96.62
Total Float-

Mitsui Mining (OTC:XZJCF), Key Statistics

Mitsui Mining (OTC: XZJCF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
3.2B
Trailing P/E
2.82
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
2.74
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.3
Price / Book (mrq)
0.84
Price / EBITDA
2.27
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.78
Earnings Yield
35.51%
Price change 1 M
0.92
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
31.33
Tangible Book value per share
30.12
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
385.8B
Total Assets
625.8B
Total Liabilities
385.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
14.07%
Net Margin
3.48%
EBIT Margin
4.94%
EBITDA Margin
4.94%
Operating Margin
4.42%