Sweet Natural Trading Co Ltd is a consumer packaged goods business focused on an assortment of natural sweetener based products. Its product portfolio includes organic coconut sugar, erythritol zero calorie sweetener, maple flakes, natural assorted lollipops, and fruit drops. The company predominantly carries out its operations in Canada and the United States.

Sweet Natural Trading Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sweet Natural Trading (XYLTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sweet Natural Trading (OTCEM: XYLTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sweet Natural Trading's (XYLTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sweet Natural Trading.

Q

What is the target price for Sweet Natural Trading (XYLTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sweet Natural Trading

Q

Current Stock Price for Sweet Natural Trading (XYLTF)?

A

The stock price for Sweet Natural Trading (OTCEM: XYLTF) is $0.0008 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 14:33:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sweet Natural Trading (XYLTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sweet Natural Trading.

Q

When is Sweet Natural Trading (OTCEM:XYLTF) reporting earnings?

A

Sweet Natural Trading does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sweet Natural Trading (XYLTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sweet Natural Trading.

Q

What sector and industry does Sweet Natural Trading (XYLTF) operate in?

A

Sweet Natural Trading is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.