XY LABS INC CL A by XY LABS INC. Stock (OTC:XYLB), Dividends

XY LABS INC CL A by XY LABS INC. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash XY LABS INC CL A by XY LABS INC. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.