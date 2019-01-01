ñol

Xylem
(NYSE:XYL)
85.86
1.93[2.30%]
At close: May 27
85.91
0.0500[0.06%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low84.78 - 85.95
52 Week High/Low78.92 - 138.78
Open / Close84.97 / 85.91
Float / Outstanding141.8M / 180.1M
Vol / Avg.921K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap15.5B
P/E37.03
50d Avg. Price84.74
Div / Yield1.2/1.40%
Payout Ratio49.14
EPS0.45
Total Float141.8M

Xylem (NYSE:XYL), Key Statistics

Xylem (NYSE: XYL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
16.9B
Trailing P/E
37.03
Forward P/E
33.33
PE Ratio (TTM)
35.8
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.43
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.99
Price / Book (mrq)
4.84
Price / EBITDA
19.38
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
20.97
Earnings Yield
2.7%
Price change 1 M
1.07
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.18
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
17.76
Tangible Book value per share
-3.25
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
5B
Total Assets
8.2B
Total Liabilities
5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.06
Gross Margin
36.71%
Net Margin
6.45%
EBIT Margin
8.73%
EBITDA Margin
13.29%
Operating Margin
8.73%