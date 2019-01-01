QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
14.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
97.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ximen Mining Corp is a gold producer in southern British Columbia. The company is focused on the Kenville Gold Mine property near Nelson, British Columbia and also developing the project into a small underground mine. Preparations to date include establishing the mining camp, connecting hydropower, engineering work and initiating permitting for a new 1200-meter decline to extract a 10,000 bulk sample. It holds an interest in Brett Epithermal Gold Project, Gold Drop property, and Treasure Mountain Silver Project.

Ximen Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ximen Mining (XXMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ximen Mining (OTCQB: XXMMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ximen Mining's (XXMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ximen Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Ximen Mining (XXMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ximen Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Ximen Mining (XXMMF)?

A

The stock price for Ximen Mining (OTCQB: XXMMF) is $0.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ximen Mining (XXMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ximen Mining.

Q

When is Ximen Mining (OTCQB:XXMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Ximen Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ximen Mining (XXMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ximen Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Ximen Mining (XXMMF) operate in?

A

Ximen Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.