Ximen Mining Corp is a gold producer in southern British Columbia. The company is focused on the Kenville Gold Mine property near Nelson, British Columbia and also developing the project into a small underground mine. Preparations to date include establishing the mining camp, connecting hydropower, engineering work and initiating permitting for a new 1200-meter decline to extract a 10,000 bulk sample. It holds an interest in Brett Epithermal Gold Project, Gold Drop property, and Treasure Mountain Silver Project.