Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/24.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
98.4M
Outstanding
X-Terra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, which is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing mining and oil and gas properties. It holds interests in properties at the exploration stage located in Canada. Its projects are Troilus East, Ducran, Veronneau, and Others.

X-Terra Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy X-Terra Resources (XTRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of X-Terra Resources (OTCPK: XTRRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are X-Terra Resources's (XTRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for X-Terra Resources.

Q

What is the target price for X-Terra Resources (XTRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for X-Terra Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for X-Terra Resources (XTRRF)?

A

The stock price for X-Terra Resources (OTCPK: XTRRF) is $0.0114 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 14:30:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does X-Terra Resources (XTRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for X-Terra Resources.

Q

When is X-Terra Resources (OTCPK:XTRRF) reporting earnings?

A

X-Terra Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is X-Terra Resources (XTRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for X-Terra Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does X-Terra Resources (XTRRF) operate in?

A

X-Terra Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.