Xtep International Hldgs
(OTCPK:XTEPY)
146.00
00
At close: Mar 30
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low127.58 - 146
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 25M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap3.7B
P/E27.56
50d Avg. Price146
Div / Yield3.2/2.19%
Payout Ratio44.29
EPS-
Total Float-

Xtep International Hldgs (OTC:XTEPY), Key Statistics

Xtep International Hldgs (OTC: XTEPY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
3B
Trailing P/E
27.56
Forward P/E
22.22
PE Ratio (TTM)
29.37
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.5
Price / Book (mrq)
3.09
Price / EBITDA
16.19
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.16
Earnings Yield
3.63%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
-0.09
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
47.29
Tangible Book value per share
38.77
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
6.6B
Total Assets
14.6B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -