Xtep International Hldgs (OTC:XTEPY), Dividends

Xtep International Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Xtep International Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Xtep International Hldgs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.65 on October 4, 2012.
