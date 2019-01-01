XT Energy Group Inc utilizes a compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources, such as using solar, wind, geothermal and tidal as raw power to regenerate electric power without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods. The company produces electricity generation systems that combine its compressed air storage technology with photovoltaic (PV) panels to achieve a continuous supply of power under weather conditions that are unfavorable to the generation of electricity from PV panels alone.