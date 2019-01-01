QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
XT Energy Group Inc utilizes a compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources, such as using solar, wind, geothermal and tidal as raw power to regenerate electric power without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods. The company produces electricity generation systems that combine its compressed air storage technology with photovoltaic (PV) panels to achieve a continuous supply of power under weather conditions that are unfavorable to the generation of electricity from PV panels alone.


XT Energy Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XT Energy Group (XTEG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XT Energy Group (OTCEM: XTEG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are XT Energy Group's (XTEG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XT Energy Group.

Q

What is the target price for XT Energy Group (XTEG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XT Energy Group

Q

Current Stock Price for XT Energy Group (XTEG)?

A

The stock price for XT Energy Group (OTCEM: XTEG) is $0.0003 last updated Mon Dec 20 2021 15:49:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XT Energy Group (XTEG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XT Energy Group.

Q

When is XT Energy Group (OTCEM:XTEG) reporting earnings?

A

XT Energy Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XT Energy Group (XTEG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XT Energy Group.

Q

What sector and industry does XT Energy Group (XTEG) operate in?

A

XT Energy Group is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.