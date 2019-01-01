QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
5.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Xantippe Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xantippe Resources (XTCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xantippe Resources (OTCPK: XTCPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xantippe Resources's (XTCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xantippe Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Xantippe Resources (XTCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xantippe Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Xantippe Resources (XTCPF)?

A

The stock price for Xantippe Resources (OTCPK: XTCPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xantippe Resources (XTCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xantippe Resources.

Q

When is Xantippe Resources (OTCPK:XTCPF) reporting earnings?

A

Xantippe Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xantippe Resources (XTCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xantippe Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Xantippe Resources (XTCPF) operate in?

A

Xantippe Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.