Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
XSport Global Inc is a youth sports technology and media holding company. The company has two reportable segments namely XSport and Shift Now. It generates maximum revenue from Shift Now segment. The goal of the Product is to improve cognitive reasoning, response times, associated motor skills and reaction time.

XSport Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XSport Global (XSPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XSport Global (OTCEM: XSPT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are XSport Global's (XSPT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XSport Global.

Q

What is the target price for XSport Global (XSPT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XSport Global

Q

Current Stock Price for XSport Global (XSPT)?

A

The stock price for XSport Global (OTCEM: XSPT) is $0.0002 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:37:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XSport Global (XSPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XSport Global.

Q

When is XSport Global (OTCEM:XSPT) reporting earnings?

A

XSport Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XSport Global (XSPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XSport Global.

Q

What sector and industry does XSport Global (XSPT) operate in?

A

XSport Global is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.