XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting XSPA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 158.93% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and XpresSpa Group maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of XpresSpa Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for XpresSpa Group was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest XpresSpa Group (XSPA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $2.00. The current price XpresSpa Group (XSPA) is trading at is $0.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
