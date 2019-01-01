QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
XRX International Entertainment Holding Group Inc is engaged in the investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The company is also engaged in taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyouts, partnership, recapitalizations and restructuring.

XRX Intl Enter Hldg Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XRX Intl Enter Hldg Gr (XRXH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XRX Intl Enter Hldg Gr (OTCEM: XRXH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are XRX Intl Enter Hldg Gr's (XRXH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XRX Intl Enter Hldg Gr.

Q

What is the target price for XRX Intl Enter Hldg Gr (XRXH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XRX Intl Enter Hldg Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for XRX Intl Enter Hldg Gr (XRXH)?

A

The stock price for XRX Intl Enter Hldg Gr (OTCEM: XRXH) is $0.03 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:25:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XRX Intl Enter Hldg Gr (XRXH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XRX Intl Enter Hldg Gr.

Q

When is XRX Intl Enter Hldg Gr (OTCEM:XRXH) reporting earnings?

A

XRX Intl Enter Hldg Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XRX Intl Enter Hldg Gr (XRXH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XRX Intl Enter Hldg Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does XRX Intl Enter Hldg Gr (XRXH) operate in?

A

XRX Intl Enter Hldg Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.