QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Xerox Holdings
(NASDAQ:XRX)
18.53
0.42[2.32%]
At close: May 27
18.53
00
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low18.24 - 18.54
52 Week High/Low16.07 - 25.53
Open / Close18.25 / 18.53
Float / Outstanding110.6M / 154.9M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 2.4M
Mkt Cap2.9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price18.53
Div / Yield1/5.40%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.38
Total Float110.6M

Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX), Dividends

Xerox Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Xerox Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.31%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Mar 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Xerox Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Xerox Holdings (XRX) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 19, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Xerox Holdings (XRX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Xerox Holdings ($XRX) will be on August 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Xerox Holdings (XRX) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Xerox Holdings (XRX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Xerox Holdings (XRX) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX)?
A

The most current yield for Xerox Holdings (XRX) is 5.70% and is payable next on August 1, 2022

