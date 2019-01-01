Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX), Dividends

Xerox Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Xerox Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on May 19, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Xerox Holdings ($XRX) will be on August 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Xerox Holdings (XRX) shares by June 30, 2022
The next dividend for Xerox Holdings (XRX) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.25
The most current yield for Xerox Holdings (XRX) is 5.70% and is payable next on August 1, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.