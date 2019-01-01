QQQ
XORTX Therapeutics Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XORTX Therapeutics Inc (OTC: XRTXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XORTX Therapeutics Inc's (XRTXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

Q

What is the target price for XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XORTX Therapeutics Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTXF)?

A

The stock price for XORTX Therapeutics Inc (OTC: XRTXF) is $0.4387 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 19:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

Q

When is XORTX Therapeutics Inc (OTC:XRTXF) reporting earnings?

A

XORTX Therapeutics Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTXF) operate in?

A

XORTX Therapeutics Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.