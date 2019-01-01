QQQ
XRF Scientific Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing precious metal products, specialized chemicals and instruments for the scientific, analytical and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables. The company generates maximum revenue from the Consumables segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Australia and also has a presence in Canada and Europe. Some of its product includes Electric Fusion Machines; Fusion Flux; Crushing and Pulverising and others.

XRF Scientific Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XRF Scientific (XRFSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XRF Scientific (OTCEM: XRFSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are XRF Scientific's (XRFSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XRF Scientific.

Q

What is the target price for XRF Scientific (XRFSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XRF Scientific

Q

Current Stock Price for XRF Scientific (XRFSF)?

A

The stock price for XRF Scientific (OTCEM: XRFSF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XRF Scientific (XRFSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XRF Scientific.

Q

When is XRF Scientific (OTCEM:XRFSF) reporting earnings?

A

XRF Scientific does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XRF Scientific (XRFSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XRF Scientific.

Q

What sector and industry does XRF Scientific (XRFSF) operate in?

A

XRF Scientific is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.