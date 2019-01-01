XRF Scientific Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing precious metal products, specialized chemicals and instruments for the scientific, analytical and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables. The company generates maximum revenue from the Consumables segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Australia and also has a presence in Canada and Europe. Some of its product includes Electric Fusion Machines; Fusion Flux; Crushing and Pulverising and others.