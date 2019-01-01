Xtierra Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which is focused on the development of precious and base metal projects in the State of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company holds an interest in La Laguna Project and Bilbao Projects. The La Laguna Project consists of a silver-gold tailings project in Zacatecas, which consists of tailings solids derived from mine processing wastes and tailings, whereas the Bilbao Project is a polymetallic sulfide and oxide replacement silver- lead-zinc-copper deposit. The company primarily explores precious and base metal projects. Geographically, the business presence of the group is seen in the regions of Canada and Mexico.