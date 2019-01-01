QQQ
Xtierra Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which is focused on the development of precious and base metal projects in the State of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company holds an interest in La Laguna Project and Bilbao Projects. The La Laguna Project consists of a silver-gold tailings project in Zacatecas, which consists of tailings solids derived from mine processing wastes and tailings, whereas the Bilbao Project is a polymetallic sulfide and oxide replacement silver- lead-zinc-copper deposit. The company primarily explores precious and base metal projects. Geographically, the business presence of the group is seen in the regions of Canada and Mexico.

Xtierra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xtierra (XRESF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xtierra (OTCPK: XRESF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Xtierra's (XRESF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xtierra.

Q

What is the target price for Xtierra (XRESF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xtierra

Q

Current Stock Price for Xtierra (XRESF)?

A

The stock price for Xtierra (OTCPK: XRESF) is $0.0367 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:39:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xtierra (XRESF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xtierra.

Q

When is Xtierra (OTCPK:XRESF) reporting earnings?

A

Xtierra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xtierra (XRESF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xtierra.

Q

What sector and industry does Xtierra (XRESF) operate in?

A

Xtierra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.