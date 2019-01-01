QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Xref Ltd is a human resources technology company that automates the candidate reference process for employers. It is involved in leveraging database to provide predictive analytics that enables human resource directors to make data-driven decisions. The company transforms the phone-based, manual procedure into a cloud-based, electronic process. It requests referee information from the candidate and gathers other information, analyses candidate and provides the report. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Australia and also has a presence in Canada; United Kingdom; Norway; New Zealand, and the United States.

Xref Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xref (XREFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xref (OTCPK: XREFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Xref's (XREFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xref.

Q

What is the target price for Xref (XREFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xref

Q

Current Stock Price for Xref (XREFF)?

A

The stock price for Xref (OTCPK: XREFF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xref (XREFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xref.

Q

When is Xref (OTCPK:XREFF) reporting earnings?

A

Xref does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xref (XREFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xref.

Q

What sector and industry does Xref (XREFF) operate in?

A

Xref is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.