Xref Ltd is a human resources technology company that automates the candidate reference process for employers. It is involved in leveraging database to provide predictive analytics that enables human resource directors to make data-driven decisions. The company transforms the phone-based, manual procedure into a cloud-based, electronic process. It requests referee information from the candidate and gathers other information, analyses candidate and provides the report. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Australia and also has a presence in Canada; United Kingdom; Norway; New Zealand, and the United States.