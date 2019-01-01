ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Dentsply Sirona
(NASDAQ:XRAY)
39.72
0.77[1.98%]
At close: May 27
39.72
00
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low39.02 - 39.78
52 Week High/Low35 - 67.69
Open / Close39.19 / 39.72
Float / Outstanding167M / 215.5M
Vol / Avg.1.8M / 2.7M
Mkt Cap8.6B
P/E23.64
50d Avg. Price43.53
Div / Yield0.5/1.26%
Payout Ratio27.08
EPS0.3
Total Float167M

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY), Dividends

Dentsply Sirona issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Dentsply Sirona generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.90%

Annual Dividend

$0.5

Last Dividend

Mar 25

Next Dividend

Jun 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Dentsply Sirona Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 27, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Dentsply Sirona ($XRAY) will be on July 8, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) shares by June 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) will be on June 23, 2022 and will be $0.13

Q
What is the dividend yield for Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY)?
A

The most current yield for Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) is 1.28% and is payable next on July 8, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.