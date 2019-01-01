ñol

Expro Gr Hldgs
(NYSE:XPRO)
14.11
0.01[0.07%]
At close: May 27
14.12
0.0100[0.07%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low13.8 - 14.29
52 Week High/Low2.37 - 21.36
Open / Close13.85 / 14.12
Float / Outstanding66.1M / 109.6M
Vol / Avg.377.5K / 455.2K
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price15.77
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.1
Total Float66.1M

Expro Gr Hldgs (NYSE:XPRO), Key Statistics

Expro Gr Hldgs (NYSE: XPRO) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.4B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
33.67
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.63
Price / Book (mrq)
1.2
Price / EBITDA
22.86
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
21.31
Earnings Yield
-7.94%
Price change 1 M
0.92
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.78
Tangible Book value per share
7.81
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
530.6M
Total Assets
1.8B
Total Liabilities
530.6M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
2.12%
Net Margin
-3.97%
EBIT Margin
-1.99%
EBITDA Margin
10.5%
Operating Margin
-1.99%