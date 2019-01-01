QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
XPAC Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

XPAC Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XPAC Acquisition (XPAXW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ: XPAXW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XPAC Acquisition's (XPAXW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XPAC Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for XPAC Acquisition (XPAXW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XPAC Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for XPAC Acquisition (XPAXW)?

A

The stock price for XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ: XPAXW) is $0.4833 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:01:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XPAC Acquisition (XPAXW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XPAC Acquisition.

Q

When is XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAXW) reporting earnings?

A

XPAC Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XPAC Acquisition (XPAXW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XPAC Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does XPAC Acquisition (XPAXW) operate in?

A

XPAC Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.