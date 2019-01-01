QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 11:19AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 9:18AM
XPAC Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

XPAC Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XPAC Acquisition (XPAXU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ: XPAXU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XPAC Acquisition's (XPAXU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XPAC Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for XPAC Acquisition (XPAXU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XPAC Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for XPAC Acquisition (XPAXU)?

A

The stock price for XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ: XPAXU) is $9.86 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XPAC Acquisition (XPAXU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XPAC Acquisition.

Q

When is XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAXU) reporting earnings?

A

XPAC Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XPAC Acquisition (XPAXU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XPAC Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does XPAC Acquisition (XPAXU) operate in?

A

XPAC Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.