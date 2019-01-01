Xinjiang Goldwind Science (OTC:XNJJY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6.4B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Xinjiang Goldwind Science using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Xinjiang Goldwind Science Questions & Answers
When is Xinjiang Goldwind Science (OTCGM:XNJJY) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Xinjiang Goldwind Science (OTCGM:XNJJY)?
There are no earnings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science
What were Xinjiang Goldwind Science’s (OTCGM:XNJJY) revenues?
There are no earnings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.