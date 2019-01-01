Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd manufactures and markets wind turbines and other wind power solutions. It has the experience and capability to construct wind farms, and offers support and service through the lifecycle of products and projects. This includes research and development, manufacturing, sales, and aftermarket service and maintenance to help products last several years. In addition, the company offers wind-power-related consultancy, and its completed winds farms in operation are managed by specialized and experienced service personnel. The company has three primary business segments: Wind, turbine, and generator manufacturing; Wind power services; and Wind farm investment and Development. The majority of the company's customers are in China.